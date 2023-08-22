SENATOBIA, Miss. - The Senatobia Police Chief is dishing out reprimands to officers for violating the Senatobia Police Department's written policy and not following prior training regarding detaining Latonya Eason's 10-year-old son.

"We attended his brother's game Friday and when we pulled up, he didn't want to stay at his brother's game because there were police officers there. I told him he would be ok," said Eason.

10-year-old Quatavious Eason's anxiety around police started on August 10th.

Officers took him into custody for urinating behind his mother's car parked in front of an attorney's office.

"He is just a little boy, only ten years old. As I stated, he was wrong for what he did, but he is just a little kid," said Eason.

FOX13 first brought you this story as breaking news days after the incident.

2:32 10-year-old detained by police for public urination, mother says Senatobia Police officers moved a child to tears last week when they arrested and hauled him off to jail for urinating in public.

Within a week, an investigation was launched and the police chief released a statement. It shared that one officer is no longer with the department and several others will face disciplinary action.

Officer loses job, others to be disciplined after 10-year-old detained in Mississippi An officer is no longer employed by the Senatobia Police Department after a 10-year-old boy was detained in Mississippi.

"Me being a former cop, that should have never happened. I showed my wife and said this is sickening. Does it take five cops to show up on a scene and confront a 10-year-old? No, it doesn't," said Shawn Dalton, Senatobia's former officer.

Following this incident, people in the community began sharing their stories about negative police encounters.

They hope this incident will set a precedent that officers must abide by the department's policies.

"I think the board and the mayor need to go back through those applications of officers on the street with a previous background that is bad. And get rid of them," said Dalton.

The mother gave us the name of a former lieutenant who arrived on the scene and made the call to detain her son.

We reached out to the chief to confirm that is the person and to learn whether the officer resigned or was fired but have not heard back.

Family of the 10-year-old and a Mississippi organization created a go fund me for the child. You can visit here to donate.