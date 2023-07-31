MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who tried to force his way into a Memphis Jewish school with a gun was shot by a Memphis Police officer, a spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said in a press conference.

MPD said it started around 12:20 p.m. when a man tried to enter the Margolin Hebrew Academy/Feinstone Yeshiva of the South on White Station Road.

All Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) were put on a precautionary lockdown "while law enforcement investigates a situation unfolding across Shelby County", the school district told FOX13.

According to Congressman Steve Cohen, the gunman was himself Jewish and a former student of the school.

"We have recently learned that the shooter at the Margolin Hebrew Academy was himself Jewish and a former student at the school. I am pleased the academy had effective security and that the police acted quickly to protect students," a statement from Cohen read.

After he failed to enter the school, he ran into a contract worker outside of the building and a confrontation ensued, according to a letter the school sent parents. As he ran away from the worker, he fired two shots and then two more as he drove off, the school said.

That man was not able to enter the school and, instead, fired outside of the building, MPD said.

Memphis Police said that the school quickly got them a picture of the gunman and a description of his vehicle and that officers were able to pull him over just about 10 minutes up the road near Berclair on McCory Street.

MPD said the gunman jumped out of his red pick-up with a gun and was shot by an officer.

That man was then rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Interim Superintendent of MSCS, Toni Williams, released a statement regarding armed man who tried to enter Memphis Jewish school.

"The entire MSCS family wraps its arms around the Margolin Hebrew Academy family. Your alertness amidst the unimaginable was heroic. We stand united in combatting gun violence and keeping our students and staff safe," Toni Williams said.

FOX13 reached out to Memphis Police to confirm the man's identify. MPD told us that they would identify the suspect after he was charged.

Memphis Police said that no one at the school was injured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.