MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Sheriff Deputy's pursuit of a stolen car ended when it crashed into a Raleigh home causing $15K worth of damage, officers said.
Toryn Cox, 21, was charged with failure to report a vehicle accident, duty upon striking a highway fixture, evading arrest, possession of a prohibited weapon, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, resisting official detention and theft of property $10K-$60K.
A Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy was in the area of St. Elmo Avenue and Brownsville Road Sept. 7 around 3 p.m. when a suspected stolen car at a service station was spotted.
As the officer was confirming the information with dispatch, two people outside the car got into it and sped away along St. Elmo, according to a court document.
The officer followed the car.
Moments later, the car crashed into a house at the corner of St. Elmo and Neland Valley Drive.
Three people ran away from the crash, officers said, with two running down Maiden Grass Drive and the third along Neyland.
When an officer finally caught and arrested Cox, he was wearing one croc-style shoe, which matched the right shoe left underneath the gas pedal of the crashed car, officers said.
More deputies arrived and located and arrested a juvenile, who ran from the car.
Additional Sheriff's detectives and ATF agents to the scene searched the car and found a firearm in it with 30 rounds in its magazine and one in its chamber; a "switch" device, used to convert a gun into an automatic weapon, was attached to the pistol, the report said.
Cox was sent to Regional One in stable condition and the juvenile was sent to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in stable condition.
The homeowner told police damages from the car's crash are estimated at $15,000.
Cox's bond was set at $25,000.
