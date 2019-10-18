Officers find woman with mental capacity of 5-year-old, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE:
Police said Gilcrease has been found and is safe.
----
Memphis police are trying to find a missing and endangered woman.
Police said Kalicia Gilcrease is an adult woman who suffers from mental issues and has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old child.
She was last seen at 1230 p.m. on October 17 at the 200 block of Brick Cottage.
She was wearing blue jeans, black jacket, and black\purple shoes.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}