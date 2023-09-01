MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A voltage drop at Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) resulted in large flames seen coming from the Valero refinery in an incident that took place two months ago, according to the Shelby County Health Department.
RELATED: Health department monitoring Valero burn-off incident
According to a report by the health department released Friday, nearly all major pumps and compressors shut down at the refinery at 2385 Riverport Road in Southwest Memphis.
That was when a safety feature designed to reduce pressure kicked in, causing the flareup, the report says.
Officials said the July 25 incident did not pose a public health threat.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Germantown woman says cell phone store employee ordered food on her device
- Memphis woman charged with TennCare fraud and forgery, TBI says
- TCU student from Germantown shot and killed in Texas, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives