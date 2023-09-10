ATOKA, Tenn. - Law enforcement and officials are rewarding up to $10,000 to anyone with information regarding a gun store burglary that happened in Atoka, Tennessee.
On September 9 around 1 a.m., an officer with the Atoka Police Department was on patrol near the 1400 block of Highway 51 when he saw a blue pickup truck backed up to a closed business.
The officers pulled onto the business lot, South End Gun and Pawn LLC, and the truck started to pull off, police said.
The officer followed the truck southbound on Highway 51 until he lost sight of the truck. The officer said the truck was driving at a dangerously high rate of speed into Shelby County.
As officers looked around the business, they found that suspects forcibly gained access into the building by using their pickup truck to ram the side of the business.
The suspect's car is a blue pickup, possibly a GMC with rear-end damage.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' and National Shooting Sports (NSFF) both announced the combined reward.
Anyone with information about this incident or identification of the individuals involved are asked to contact the ATF. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously here.
