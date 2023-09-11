MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Administrators at a MSCS elementary discovered a disturbing finding on its school building Monday morning.
Sometime over the weekend, or at least before school started, one of Brewster Elementary Schools windows was found shattered, and officials say it was broken due to a fired bullet.
Memphis Police received the call about the finding at the Binghampton school, located at 2605 Sam Cooper Boulevard, about 8 a.m. Sept. 11.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'Sh** water': Whitehaven residents disturbed by water color
- Baby abducted from mother by family member in Memphis, arrested in Mississippi, deputies say
- Memphis Riverboats issues statement on woman reported missing during Mississippi River cruise
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives