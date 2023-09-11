Brewster Elementary

Brewster Elementary administrators discovered a broken window in the building Sept. 11 that appears to be cause from a bullet fired into it.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Administrators at a MSCS elementary discovered a disturbing finding on its school building Monday morning.

Sometime over the weekend, or at least before school started, one of Brewster Elementary Schools windows was found shattered, and officials say it was broken due to a fired bullet.

Memphis Police received the call about the finding at the Binghampton school, located at 2605 Sam Cooper Boulevard, about 8 a.m. Sept. 11.

