MEMPHIS, Tenn. - You may want to think twice before lighting your own fireworks this Independence Day.
Fire departments across Shelby County warn your personal fireworks could easily ignite storm debris.
The sale and use of personal fireworks are not allowed across Shelby County, and these warnings are issued every year.
But the recent storms have made it an even more dangerous situation.
"It came through, you know, very fast and out here just as quick as it came," Bartlett resident Ryan Watson said.
Downed limbs and debris litter streets in Bartlett.
Watson said his neighborhood just got power back after the first round of powerful storms rolled through more than a week ago.
"Seeing all of it firsthand was definitely a little bit scary," he said. "Then being without power for over a week took a toll on everybody."
But the clutter is more than just an eyesore. With Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks underway, it's also a fire hazard.
"It really doesn't take a whole lot, especially as it continues to dry out to create any type of hazard," Bartlett Fire Chief Tommy Gately said.
In 2021, fireworks started more than 12,000 fires and resulted in $59 million in property damage across the U.S., according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Gately said sometimes fireworks can ignite flames well after they were set off.
"Maybe a few hours later, that bottle rocket or that firecracker that landed a debris pile, maybe a block over or several houses or maybe landed in the gutter of a house that that had debris," he said.
If you do have a lot of debris in front of your home, Chief Gately said it's smart to wet it down with a water hose, that way it's not as much as a fire hazard.
