OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - The City of Olive Branch held a memorial service for K9 police dog Zak, who died July 28, 2023, from "progressed health complications," officials said.
Zack was 7 years old.
Friday's service included a police escort to the city's municipal building, where the K9 was honored for his "positive energy to each tour of duty" and his "excellence" to protecting Olive Branch, the city said in a news release.
The city asked the public to keep their thoughts and prayers to his family and K9 handler, Sgt. Andrew White.
"Zak," the city said in a statement. "We will take it from here, buddy."
