MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It began as a routine traffic stop and ended in a crash and arrest of an alleged felon carrying a loaded gun.
Xavier Bowen, 28, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest, intentionally evading arrest in an auto, leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury, reckless driving and violation of the seat belt law.
Bowen was spotted driving without a seat belt on Deadrick Avenue by a patrol officer on May 18, police report.
He ignored an attempted traffic stop, then sped away in the Ford Fusion going west on Lamar Avenue.
The officer called for more officers to be on the lookout for the car.
A resident flagged down the officer, pointing him to the location at Lowell Avenue and Labelle Street where a Fusion had crashed into a resident's yard.
The driver had struck a nearby stop sign and jumped a curb that damaged the car.
Thanks to another witness, the officer spotted Bowen hiding behind a home one block away.
More officers arrived and saw Bowen drop a handgun, determined to have 10 rounds in its magazine, in the front yard of the property.
They chased Bowen, then caught him.
A background check indicated that Bowen had felony warrants for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and for vandalism. Bowen pled guilty to charges on Sept. 9, 2020.
The Fusion's keys were found nearby.
Bowen waived his Miranda rights and admitted to speeding away from the initial police stop and running away from the car after the crash.
He avoided police, he said, because of the warrants.
The report says Bowen told investigators, "He felt he should have a handgun to protect himself, even though he was a convicted felon."
His bond was set at $22,500.
