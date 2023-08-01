children's ballet generic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Girls and boys ages two and up are invited to grab their magic carpet for an interactive performance of Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker" on Aug. 12.

With the help of the Buckman Dance Conservatory and the Sugar Plum Fairy, children will have the opportunity to explore ballet and this holiday classic with interactive storytelling and creative movement, according to a release.

Instructors and dancers from St. Mary’s resident dance school will be on hand to perform and answer questions about the beginner to pre-professional training and classes in ballet, jazz, and modern offered by the Buckman Dance Conservatory.

Magic Carpet Ride, sponsored by Sarkis Kish, is a world music series for kids. Admission is pay what you can with donations accepted.

Showtime is 10 a.m.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.buckmanartscenter.com.

Buckman Arts Center is located at 60 Perkins Extended.

