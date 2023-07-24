MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed in Frayser overnight.
An injured person was sent to Regional One Hospital, Memphis Fire said.
The wreck happened at 3060 Thomas Street and at a Dollar Tree store.
The call came into Memphis Police just after 2:30 a.m.
