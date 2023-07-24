WATCH: One-car crash overnight in Frayser sent one to the hospital, Memphis Fire says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed in Frayser overnight.

An injured person was sent to Regional One Hospital, Memphis Fire said.

The wreck happened at 3060 Thomas Street and at a Dollar Tree store.

The call came into Memphis Police just after 2:30 a.m.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News