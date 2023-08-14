MEMPHIS - A child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and two adults were taken to Baptist East Hospital after a car caught on fire on a Memphis interstate Monday morning, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD).
The crash happened on the flyover where I-40 and I-240 meet at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023.
Traffic was backed up for miles in the area as MFD worked to put out the blaze.
FOX13 has reached out to Memphis Police Department to learn the condition of those injured and will update this story will more information becomes available.
