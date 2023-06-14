WATCH: One dead after shooting at apartment complex just after midnight, sources say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting occurred overnight near the Cherokee neighborhood.

Memphis Police responded to a call just after midnight at apartments on Barclay Avenue, not far from I-240 and Lamar Avenue.

Memphis Fire made the scene; no one was sent to a hospital.

Our FOX13 News crew saw a man dead inside a car.

