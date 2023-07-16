MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after shooting, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On July 15,2023, around 11:24 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on the 4100 block of Macon Road, according to MPD.
MPD said there was one man on the scene with a gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
This is an on-going investigation.
