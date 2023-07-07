MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was found dead and another person was seriously injured after a overnight shooting in Frayser, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
According to MPD, they went to a shooting call near Smith Ridge Cove and found one person with gunshot wounds around 9:09 p.m. Thursday night.
They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
MPD also had a large police presence at a nearby shopping center on Frayser Blvd when the shooting happened.
The person who was seriously injured was found near the shopping center, and was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Police said that the men responsible for the shooting ran away from the scene.
