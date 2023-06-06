One dead, another injured after shooting in Raleigh, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died Tuesday night after two people were shot in Raleigh, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 8 p.m. to a shooting at Memphis Fire Station No. 49 on New Allen Road.
Police said that two people arrived by private vehicle at the fire station with apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims ran off and has not been found, police added.
The other victim was rushed to Regional One Health, where he later died, police said.
Police said that the shooting happened on Ridgemont Avenue.
No other details were released.
