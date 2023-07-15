MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is dead and four other men are injured after a shooting in Raleigh, according to Memphis Police Department (MPD).
According to MPD, they went to a shooting near Ridgemont Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Saturday and found four men with gunshot wounds.
They were all sent to Regional One in non-critical condition, police said.
Another man came to to the hospital in relation to the shooting with gunshot wounds and died on his arrival.
Memphis Police said the suspects left wearing white ski masks in a black Challenger.
