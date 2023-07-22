MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is dead and four others are injured, including a child, in a mass shooting in Parkway Village, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
According to MPD, they went to a shooting near 2965 Meadows Lane just before 4 p.m. and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
One man was in critical condition upon arrival at Methodist University Hospital and later died.
Two women were sent to St Francis Hospital in critical condition, and one child was sent to LeBonheur Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Another man arrived at the hospital regarding the shooting on their own in non-critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
