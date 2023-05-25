MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died when a train collided with a pickup truck in Raleigh on Thursday around 11 a.m.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
The crash has traffic in both lanes stopped at Raleigh LaGrange Road west of Wilfong Road, Memphis Police reported.
Drivers should find alternative routes.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- First Black man to graduate from University of Memphis with doctorate in Applied Linguistics
- Tina Turner dies at 83, manager says
- Woman uses stolen identity to buy BMW, Mercedes, Audi, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives