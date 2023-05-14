MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead and two people, including a child, are hurt following a three-vehicle crash on May 13, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said.
SCSO investigators responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. along Hacks Cross Rd. and Shelby Dr.
According to officers, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
An adult, as well as a child, were both hurt in the crash, officers said.
The adult was taken to Baptist East Memorial Hospital and the child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, according to officials. Both are currently in non-critical condition, according to SCSO.
FOX13 is working to learn more about this incident.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Large police presence near Harbor town restaurant after shots fired, police say
- Person arrested in Mississippi after police chase, Byhalia police say
- Child shot in South Memphis, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives