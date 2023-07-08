MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead and two people are injured after a car crash near Getwell and East Mallory Road, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
The car crash happened Saturday afternoon around 5:47 p.m., MPD said. One driver struck a pole.
The person was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
One man was sent to Baptist East Hospital in critical condition. A woman was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The Memphis Fire Department said that one car ran into the back of a fire truck while they were responding to the call.
Memphis Police are asking travelers to avoid the area at this time.
