One detained after man shot to death in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Frayser, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a shooting on Frayser Boulevard between Steele and North Watkins streets and found a man had died.
A man was detained in the shooting, police said.
Police said that the man who died knew the alleged shooter.
No other details were released in the investigation, which is ongoing, police said.
