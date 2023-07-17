Lipford Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A couple of Memphis Police cars and MFD trucks were outside a gas station early Monday morning.

At approximately 1 a.m., police went to the scene of a shooting call at a Valero gas station on Lipford Street.

A man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, according to MFD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

