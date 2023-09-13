One man critically injured after multiple-vehicle crash on I-240, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Expect traffic delays Wednesday night after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 240 that left one man in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said that the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on eastbound I-240 near Walnut Grove.
One of the vehicles in the collision overturned, police said.
Police said that a man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Regional One Health.
MPD asked drivers to use caution in the area as officers investigate the crash and crews clear the scene.
No other details were released.
