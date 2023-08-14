Police tape
carlballou

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shots fired in North Memphis killed a man, Memphis Police report.

The shooting happened near 1 a.m. at the 2300 block of Douglass Avenue in Orange Mound near Airways Boulevard.

A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead when Memphis Fire officials arrived at the scene, MFD says.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News