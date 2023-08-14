MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shots fired in North Memphis killed a man, Memphis Police report.
The shooting happened near 1 a.m. at the 2300 block of Douglass Avenue in Orange Mound near Airways Boulevard.
A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead when Memphis Fire officials arrived at the scene, MFD says.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman outraged, disgusted after finding maggots in meal at Midtown Memphis restaurant
- 10-year-old detained by police for public urination, mother says
- ‘Could’ve been a massacre’: Witness, city leaders react to weekend violence
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives