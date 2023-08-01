police badge generic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was found dead and another was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in East Memphis.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 4200 block of Fizer Road on July 31 at about 10 p.m. where a man was pronounced dead and another was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 52-CASH.

