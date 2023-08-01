...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105
degrees expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously
hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 degrees
expected.
* WHERE...In Arkansas, Greene, Craighead, Poinsett, Cross and
Crittenden Counties. In Mississippi, DeSoto, Tate and Panola
Counties. In Tennessee, Shelby County.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM
CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&