MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died from injuries in a three-car crash Wednesday night, Memphis Police report.
The collision happened about 10 p.m. on southbound Interstate 55 at the Shelby Drive exit in Whitehaven.
One car was overturned from the wreck.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene, Memphis Police said.
The accident blocked several lanes of traffic, including an exit ramp.
