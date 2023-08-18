MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One of four people allegedly involved with the latest smash-and-grab burglary of a Memphis business was arrested after running away from the crime.
Malik Pigram, 22, was charged with burglary of a building and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Busters Liquors, located at 191 S. Highland Street near the intersection of Poplar Avenue, was burglarized Aug. 17 after 4:30 a.m. when a truck drove into the store's glass front doors.
Bottles of liquor and wine estimated worth $5,000 was stolen, a police report says.
A person saw Pigram running east from the store and across Highland Street, police said.
A car struck him crossing Highland before he ran south into an apartment complex on Windover Road.
Police found him underneath a car, records show.
A 9-mm gun with a round of ammunition in its chamber, another in its magazine, was found in Pigrim's jacket pocket, police said.
Pigram pled guilty to attempted carjacking charges on Jan. 28, 2021, according to the report, police said.
His bond was set at $35,000.
