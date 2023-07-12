MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Patients and colleagues mourn the death of Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who was shot and killed by a patient Tuesday in an exam room at the Campbell Clinic in Collierville.
“It’s hard to believe that someone could walk into a doctor’s office like that, pull out a gun and just shoot him like that,” Margie Campbell, a patient of Mauck’s, said.
Campbell said she struggle with carpal tunnel and arthritis in her hand and had been under Mauck’s care for over a year.
She told FOX13 she had an appointment with Mauck Tuesday morning only to go home to learn the clinic she had just left had become a crime scene and her beloved doctor was dead.
“It’s just such a heinous crime to take a physician that is here to help people and do surgery on them,” Campbell said. “To just take them away from everybody, it’s hard to imagine.”
She said she watched the news unfold once she heard police were at the clinic and kept seeing familiar faces in footage of the building being evacuated.
“I saw one of his nurses on TV yesterday. They were holding her up to put her in the car,” she said. “When I left, she was the one that gave me my physical therapy orders.”
Campbell said she waited to hear the victim’s identity, just hoping it wasn’t Mauck.
Eventually, she got the update she had been dreading.
“They said a physician had been killed and I’m thinking, surely it’s not Dr. Mauck, but it was,” she said. “I was really upset about it.”
Campbell said her mind wandered back to the clinic and what happened that day when she tries to sleep.
She had been reflecting on the fact that she only missed the shooting by a few hours but mostly about the people her doctor left behind.
“I just can’t imagine working with him and losing him like that,” she said. “And of course his wife and his two children. It’s just heartbreaking.”
Campbell had gone to Dr. Mauck to relieve the pain in her hand and said thanks to the surgery he performed, she has been getting better and is on track to regain some of the movement there.
For her, his medical skills were just as important as the kindness he showed her and her caregiver during her recovery.
“He was so soft spoken. After my surgery, he came out and spoke with Lisa Smith, the co-owner of my condo here. He held her hand while he talked to her and explained things to her,” she said. “He took the fear away. He was one good doctor and one good person.”
Campbell said she was unsure about sharing her experience but felt it was important to tell people who never met Mauck that he was a doctor like few others.
Larry Pickens, the patient accused of Mauck’s murder, faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
He is being held on $1.2 million bond and is set to be arraigned Thursday.
