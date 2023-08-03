MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A crash involving two motorcyclists this morning sent one of them to the hospital with serious injuries.
The accident happened after 8 a.m. on Interstate 40 at the Hollywood exit in North Memphis, Memphis Police said.
One man was sent in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.
First-responders moved drivers at the scene into one lane, slowing traffic.
