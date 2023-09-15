MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead after a one-car crash in Whitehaven, police said.
The car crash happened at Plough Blvd and Winchester Road around 2:41 a.m., according to the Memphis Police Department.
Police said the car ran off the road and hit a tree, and that is when the car was overtaken by flames.
As of now, Plough Blvd going south bound is blocked off.
