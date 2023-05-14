Police light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person is dead after a car crash on Sycamore View, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Around 7:16 p.m. on Saturday, MPD went to a two-car crash that involved a motorcycle at Sycamore View Road and Forest Hill.

One person was dead when Memphis Police arrived at the location, MPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

