MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person is dead after a car crash on Sycamore View, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Around 7:16 p.m. on Saturday, MPD went to a two-car crash that involved a motorcycle at Sycamore View Road and Forest Hill.
One person was dead when Memphis Police arrived at the location, MPD said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Large police presence near Harbor town restaurant after shots fired, police say
- Person arrested in Mississippi after police chase, Byhalia police say
- Child shot in South Memphis, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives