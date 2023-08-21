Sycamore View Road Deadly Crash
Photo Credit: Tennessee Department of Transportation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person died Monday morning after a four-car crash in Northeast Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

MPD said the crash happened around 11:29 a.m. at the intersection of Sycamore View Road and Macon Cove. 

One person died at the scene of that crash, police said. Two other people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, according to MPD. 

Police said that the deadly crash shut down all lanes of Sycamore View from Macon to I-40. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News