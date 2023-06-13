MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A deadly shooting incident happened overnight in Hickory Hill.
Sources confirm to FOX13 that one person is dead.
A call was made to Memphis Police just before 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 13, from apartments on Upland Court near Winchester and Kirby roads.
Both Memphis Fire and Memphis Police made the scene. No one was moved to a hospital.
