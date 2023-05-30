MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead from gunshots late Monday, police said.
A call about a shooting at Roper and Cypress roads, near James Road in Raleigh, was made about 11:15 p.m., Memphis Police reported.
A 20-year-old man, injured at the scene, was sent to Regional One Hospital, Memphis Fire officials said.
He died at the hospital, MPD reported.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Beloved 'Watermelon Man' vendor dead after being robbed, shot
- Shooting breaks out at massive house party in East Memphis
- Tipton County detectives assist TN Bureau of Investigation in deadly shooting
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives