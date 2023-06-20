Lamar Ave/Clearpool Circle Rd ax

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A crash on Lamar Avenue shut down all southbound lanes early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 4:50 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a two-car crash at Lamar Avenue and Clearpool Circle Road.

One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to MFD.

