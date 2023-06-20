MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A crash on Lamar Avenue shuts down all southbound lanes early Tuesday Morning.
At approximately 5:26 a.m., Memphis Police issued a Traffic Alert at Lamar Avenue and Clearpool Circle Road.
One person was taken to Regional One, according to MFD.
All southbound lanes are shut down.
Police are asking the public to use alternate routes.
