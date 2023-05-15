MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is in critical condition after being shot on May 15, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Officers responded to a shooting along Macon Rd. and Wayne Ave. around 9:45 a.m.
When MPD arrived at the scene, one person was found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.
According to MPD, there is no suspect information at this time.
FOX13 is working to learn more about this shooting.
