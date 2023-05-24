I-240 Getwell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital, following a shooting on I-240.

At approximately 5:18 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on I-240 and Getwell Road.

When officers arrived, they found one person shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition by MFD.

It is unknown at this time where the shooting occurred, according to police.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

