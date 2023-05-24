MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital, following a shooting on I-240.
At approximately 5:18 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on I-240 and Getwell Road.
When officers arrived, they found one person shot.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition by MFD.
It is unknown at this time where the shooting occurred, according to police.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mom of girl charged with deaths of Fayette-Ware students dies
- 15-year-old boy killed by former officer who caught teen at home with his daughter, family says
- Woman uses stolen identity to buy BMW, Mercedes, Audi, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives