MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person was sent to the hospital after a shooting at a convenience store, Memphis Fire says.
A call about a shooting at the Stop-N-Go Marathon gas station on Riverdale Road at Raines Road was made to Memphis Police at 3 a.m. Wednesday night.
One person at the scene was sent to Regional One Hospital, MFD said.
