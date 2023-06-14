Shooting at Marathon Gas station on Riverdale June 14

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person was sent to the hospital after a shooting at a convenience store, Memphis Fire says.

A call about a shooting at the Stop-N-Go Marathon gas station on Riverdale Road at Raines Road was made to Memphis Police at 3 a.m. Wednesday night.

One person at the scene was sent to Regional One Hospital, MFD said.

