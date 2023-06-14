MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person was sent to the hospital after a shooting involved in a carjacking, Memphis Police says.
A call about a shooting at the Stop-N-Go Marathon gas station on Riverdale Road at Raines Road was made to Memphis Police at 3 a.m. Wednesday night.
Surveillance footage showed a man walk around the store, and at the same time a black Dodge Charger pulled into one of the pumps, and two men exited heading inside the store.
A few moments later, the man went back to his Infiniti SUV, which is when shots were fired.
The manager said the shooting victim was yelling and running around the store.
When officers arrived, they found the victim and gunshot wounds to the left side of the stomach and the left forearm.
One person at the scene was sent to Regional One Hospital, MFD said.
Three people in a black Dodge Charger were involved in taking the person's Infiniti SUV and fled westbound on Raines Road, police say.
