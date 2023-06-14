MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person injured from a shooting in Binghampton is in critical condition at Regional Hospital, Memphis Police said.
Officers made the scene on East Red Oak Drive near Lester Community Center after 10 this morning, June 14th.
MPD arrested a person involved with the shooting and was moved to Baptist Hospital in non-critical condition.
