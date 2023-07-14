I-40 westbound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed after a crash on I-40 shut down traffic for several hours Friday morning.

At approximately 1:50 a.m., Memphis Police went to the scene of a 3-vehicle crash on I-40 westbound, over the Hernando DeSoto Bridge.

Traffic was blocked for several hours, as police were diverting traffic to the I-55 bridge.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police also said the vehicles in the crash are an 18 wheeler, a sedan, and a motorcycle.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

