MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed after a crash on I-40 shut down traffic for several hours Friday morning.
At approximately 1:50 a.m., Memphis Police went to the scene of a 3-vehicle crash on I-40 westbound, over the Hernando DeSoto Bridge.
Traffic was blocked for several hours, as police were diverting traffic to the I-55 bridge.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police also said the vehicles in the crash are an 18 wheeler, a sedan, and a motorcycle.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
