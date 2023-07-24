WATCH: One-car crash overnight in Frayser sent one to the hospital, Memphis Fire says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One woman was killed and another woman was sent to the hospital overnight after a car crashed into a tree in Frayser, Memphis Police said.

One of the two was pronounced dead at the scene, and the injured woman was sent to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, MPD said.

The wreck happened at 3060 Thomas Street outside a Dollar Tree store around 2 a.m. on July 24th.

