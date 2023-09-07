MEMPHIS, Tenn. - September 7 marks the one-year anniversary since the deadly shooting spree across Memphis that lasted for at least 12 hours.
A day that sparked fear and chaos across the area due to the deadly rampage.
Ezekiel Kelly, 19 at the time, was the man accused of going around the city carjacking, shooting three people to death, and injuring three more.
The shooting spree started on September 7, 2022 after 24-year-old Dewayne Tunstall was shot and killed around 1 a.m. on Lyndale Avenue.
Just hours after the shooting on Lyndale Avenue, 62-year-old Richard Clark was shot to death at a gas station on S. Parkway.
A woman was shot and injured on Norris Road near I-240.
Kelly also appeared on a Facebook Live video when he went to an AutoZone on Jackson Avenue and shot a man.
Allison Parker, a medical assistant in West Memphis, Arkansas, was another victim of the deadly rampage.
On September 28, 2022, Kelly was indicted on two counts of First-Degree Murder in the shooting deaths of Parker and Clark, 24 additional charges including 5 counts of Reckless Endangerment, 4 counts of Criminal Attempt First-Degree murder, and Commission of an Act of Terrorism.
He was also indicted on one count of First-Degree murder in the shooting death of Dewayne Tunstall.
Kelly's next court date is September 14.
