SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Closing the door—that’s what the City of Southaven said it’s trying to do when it comes to criminals. It’s called ‘Operation Close the Door’ and the initiative is all about the state line.
For perpetrators who cross over into Southaven, commit a crime and then attempt to get away, local police is cracking down.
“It doesn’t matter where they came from, we just don’t want them to get away,” Ward 3 Alderman William Jerome told FOX13. “This is not so much a prevention. We’re not trying to keep anybody from coming into the city, but if you do the crime and you want to leave, we’re going to try to close the door on you.”
We dug a little deeper to find out more about what ‘Operation Close the Door’ means.
“Having a heavier presence at the state line,” Jerome explained.
In an interview with Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite, he explained the initiative would add more police to the north and south entrances to the city. The plan would not stop people from coming into Southaven, but would prevent people from committing crimes and getting away.
“We’re not preventing anyone from coming into our city. What we’re targeting is and addressing specifically, is those people that want to commit criminal acts and then run.”
We also asked local leaders about the possibility of profiling.
“I don’t think it’s so much a matter of racial profiling as it is crime profiling,” Jerome said. “This initiative is for the aftermath, after the crime, when they’re wanting to run when they came from wherever they came from. The race plays no part in it at that point.”
Meanwhile, Mayor Musselwhite opened up about concerns that Southaven is blaming Memphis for its crime.
“Without Memphis, there is no Southaven. We recognize the importance of Memphis,” said Musselwhite. “This is not being condescending to anyone, it’s just making data driven decisions on real facts and the numbers don’t lie. Memphis has serious crime problems and when you’re as close as we are in Southaven to Memphis, there is a spillover effect.”
