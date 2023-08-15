MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Health Department (SCHD), in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health, is distributing free opioid overdose harm reduction kits throughout Shelby County while supplies last.
The opioid overdose harm reduction kits, containing two doses of nasal spray naloxone and ten fentanyl test strips, with instructions for each, are available for pickup on a first-come, first-served basis.
From 2018 to 2020, opioid overdoses killed more people from 2018 through 2020 in Shelby County than automobile accidents, said Dr. Michelle Taylor, Shelby County Health Department Director-Health Officer.
“The Health Department and community partners are distributing harm reduction kits containing naloxone and fentanyl test strips to save lives," she said.
"Almost anyone can administer naloxone. It saves the lives of people who have overdosed on opioids and does not harm people who are not experiencing an overdose. I strongly encourage everyone to keep a harm reduction kit if needed.”
Health department officials warn that the risk of accidental overdose is greater than ever because of synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which is up to 100 times more potent than heroin and is the most common drug involved in overdose deaths.
It is often added to other drugs sold on the street and can also be pressed into pills that look identical to prescription pills (Xanax, OxyContin, hydrocodone) that are often sold illicitly.
A user can ingest a deadly dose of fentanyl without knowing it, according to health experts.
Fentanyl test strips are small strips of paper that can detect the presence of fentanyl, potentially allowing users to take precautions.
The supplies are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Health Department’s headquarters at 814 Jefferson Ave and at the satellite public health clinics listed below:
- Cawthon Public Health Clinic 1000 Haynes
- Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic, 6590 Kirby Center Cove
- Millington Public Health Clinic, 8225 Highway 51 North
- Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic, 6170 Macon Road
- Southland Mall Public Health Clinic, 1287 Southland Mall
