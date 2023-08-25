MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A downtown organization filed a lawsuit against the city of Memphis after they announced a new building project for the Brooks Museum in May.
Friends of Our Riverfront said that since 2017, they have been trying to find ways to work with the project so it would not cause enforcement of easement.
The organization said that they have written letters, attended meetings, and entered formal mediation, however, the outcome for them was not a success.
They mentioned in a release that the "cultural amenity" has blown up into a massive building project that covers the entire block. It was also mentioned that it will leave no space for a greenway, and it also violates an easement that provides free access to all Memphians.
On Tuesday, August 22, the organization field a complaint n Chancery Court against the City and Brooks.
The complaint filed includes a temporary restraining order, temporary injunction, and permanent injunction.
On June 1, the city of Memphis broke ground for Memphis' new art museum that was planned to be Downtown.
The ground was broken at the corner of Front Street between Monroe and Union Avenue.
It is planned to be a 122,000 square foot building that will be the purpose for the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art.
“This marks a transformative moment, not only for the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, but for all of Memphis,” Memphis Brooks Museum of Art executive director Zoe Kahr said. “This is a project that will redefine the visual arts in the Mid-South for generations.”
Mayor Strickland also mentioned that the new museum will be a tourist magnet, a destination for school children to learn and be inspired, and a place for Memphians to come together.
He mentioned in a release, "Over the next two years the entire city block will be transformed. But as with any transformative project, they don’t happen overnight. Much work, planning, and fundraising has happened to make this project a reality. From a city-standpoint, we donated the land, and worked with the State of Tennessee to amend our Downtown Tourist Development Zone to include river projects which allowed us to contribute $20 million of sales taxes generated downtown (the vast majority of which would have gone the State otherwise) towards this project. Crystal Bridges Museum draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to Bentonville, Arkansas, and we plan on more visitors to Memphis as well."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Murder suspect cuts off ankle monitor, on the run in Mississippi, deputy says
- MPD's safety plan questioned after video of girls fighting in downtown Memphis
- Capstone Realty & Management fined for ‘deplorable’ Whitehaven apartment conditions
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives