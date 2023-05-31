MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Too many names to count, is the case for Orange Mound organizers who are gathering names of gun violence victims to put on a memorial wall.
The problem is the current wall has run out of roomm and there is now a plan to put more names on a second wall.
Melissa Brooks said she’s waiting to have her son’s name put on there.
“Today is actually his birthday. He would’ve been 14,” she said, describing her son Artemis Rayford, or ‘Shun’.
She said he was killed on Christmas Day 2021, and it was the worst day of her life.
“He was a dancing machine. He danced, he loved to play football, play basketball, he loved dancing, He was with the Orange Mound Raiders.”
Rayford was killed by a stray bullet while at home on Haynes Street in Orange Mound.
“I just hope these young people put the guns down, stop the violence, it’s too much going on. Too many innocent people getting hurt out here,” said Brooks.
Since his death, there’s been a growing waitlist for names to be added to a memorial wall.
This wall sits right in the heart of Orange Mound, on the corner of Pendleton Street and Park Avenue.
You can see the two panels here are already full of names of victims, so now they’re looking to fill up the wall across the street too.
Organizer Keith Leachman, a native of Orange Mound, said the neighborhood has gotten more dangerous.
“We losing babies every day. We got 250 people here. We got 100 more names we gotta put on a wall across the street because this wall isn’t big enough,” he said.
As Brooks celebrates Shun’s birthday with family and loved ones, she said she hopes his name is also on the wall soon.
“It’s a good thing for me, for all the Orange Mound people who lost their loved ones to gun violence,” said Brooks.
As of May 31, there have been no charges or arrests in the death of Artemis Rayford.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Memphis Police at 901-528-2274 (CASH).
